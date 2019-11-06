Tesla's Autopilot Can Detect Traffic Cones Post Software Update Rollout
On activating Navigate on Tesla's Autopilot, the vehicle can identify traffic cones, display them on-screen, and avoid them by suggesting a lane-change.
Tesla Logo. (Photo: Reuters)
Over the weekend, Electrek reported that Tesla rolled out a software update to Autopilot that incorporates traffic cones into the driving visualization displayed on the touchscreen. As of this weekend, Tesla's Autopilot can not only recognize traffic cones, but also the software can incorporate them and their placement with respect to the vehicle on the digital display. Previously, the driving visualization tool, a real-time rendering of the vehicle's surroundings displayed on the central touchscreen in the cabin, could only show other vehicles and lane divisions. Now, vehicles with the full self-driving feature can identify cones, display them on the screen and optionally automatically avoid them.
When Navigate on Autopilot is activated, the vehicle will either suggest a possible lane change to the driver or initiate one depending on the car's predetermined settings. This update to the Autopilot driving visualization tool follows a major one which rolled out just a few months ago allowing drivers to zoom in and out on the rendering as well as rotate the image. While this addition does not allow the driver to wholly rely on Autopilot to drive them from place to place, it demonstrates the software's ability to detect and react not just to other cars, but to objects and other obstructions on the road.
