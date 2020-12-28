Elon Musk Announces Tesla's India Entry in 2021, Model 3 Bookings to Open in January

After a long wait of four years, it finally seems that Tesla will set foot in the Indian automotive market by June 2021. The American electric vehicle (EV) maker is all set to start accepting bookings for its maiden launch with the Model 3, officially from next month and deliveries might commence by the end of the first quarter next year.

According to an Economic Times Auto report, Tesla CEO Elon Musk through a Tweet, in October this year, announced that his company would enter India in 2021. Musk, in response to a tweet, claimed to introduce his EV brand next year for sure. The new report confirms the same.

Next year for sure — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 2, 2020

Musk had first made his intentions clear about entering the Indian market back in 2016, and the company had also begun pre-bookings for a brief time back then. But due to uncertainties of the EV policies and market in the country, the launch was put on hold for the longest time. In due course, the company had to cease bookings, but now those who made bookings earlier will be the first ones to get the Model 3 when launched next year.

Tesla will now resume its bookings in India from January 2021 and the Model 3 will come into India as Completely Built Up (CBU) and is set to be priced around Rs 55-60 lakhs. It will be positioned as a luxury car and is unlikely to face competition in India.

Tesla’s Model 3 is not only the most affordable version to date when rolled out in 2017, but it has also emerged as the world’s best-selling electric car. The entry level is available in the following variants – Standard Range (RWD), Standard Range Plus (RWD), Long Range (AWD) and Long Range Performance (AWD). Its battery size ranges from 50 kWh to 75 kWh, and driving range from 381 km to 580 km.

The report also mentioned that the American EV company is also seeking to invest in India. They are planning to open a plant in the country and are currently discussing possibilities of investing in a manufacturing facility/ Research and Development Centre either in the states of Kerala or Maharashtra. But those plans might take a year or two to become a reality.

However, local production would not only make the Tesla products more affordable in India, it will also be in line with the Government of India’s electrification project of the automobile industry by 2030.

For now, Tesla will not be appointing any dealers but will sell the cars directly with special focus on digital sales.