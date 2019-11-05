Tesla's Smart Summon Feature is Also Prone to Human Errors - Watch How
While it might not come as a surprise, the video is one among the numerous cases that owners have faced while trying to use the rather advanced function.
Tesla's Smart Summon system goes sideways. (Image source: YouTube/ViralHog)
In a recent video that surfaced on YouTube, a Tesla owner who was using the Smart Summon feature to autonomously drive the car out of a parking lot saw things go south as the car could not detect an oncoming car before it made contact. In spite of a host of controversies that surround the company's autonomous driving feature, Tesla is among a handful of manufacturers that have confidently laden their car with the feature.
While it might not come as a surprise, the video is one among the numerous cases that owners have faced while trying to use the rather advanced function. In light of the several videos that can be found on the internet, it could be inferred that the car is not that smart after all when faced with a cramped parking lot or tight spaces. In a few cases, the car even had difficulties in detecting a person that walked in front of it while it is manoeuvring out of a spot.
As mentioned before, Tesla is among the handful of manufacturers that miles ahead of other companies which have thrown their hat in the autonomous-driving ring. The feature is widely used on highways and has garnered huge positive response in terms of reliability and accuracy.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Nikon Z6 Review: A Versatile, Premium Full-Frame Camera for First Timers
-
Tuesday 03 September , 2019
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Review: Spend Your Money For The S-Pen Magic
-
Friday 30 August , 2019
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios First Drive Review: Better Than Maruti Suzuki Swift?
-
Thursday 29 August , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Xl6 First Drive Review India
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019
Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Keanu Reeves Makes Relationship with Alexandra Grant Public
- A 9-Year-Old's Painting of Delhi's Grey Skies and Masks Shows the Horror We Are Living In
- Ranveer Singh Calls Make-up Artist 'Bhabhi' to Her Epic Disappointment, Watch Funny Video
- 'Don't Touch Me, I'm Celebrity': Twitter Mocks Ranu Mondal for 'Misbehaving' with Fan
- Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro With 108-Megapixel Penta Camera Launched: Features, Price and More