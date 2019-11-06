Tesla's Smart Summon Feature Might Not be That Smart After All - Watch How
While it might not come as a surprise, the video is one among the numerous cases that owners have faced while trying to use the rather advanced function.
Tesla's Smart Summon system goes sideways. (Image source: YouTube/ViralHog)
In a recent video that surfaced on YouTube, a Tesla owner who was using the Smart Summon feature to autonomously drive the car out of a parking lot saw things go south as the car could not detect an oncoming car before it made contact. In spite of a host of controversies that surround the company's autonomous driving feature, Tesla is among a handful of manufacturers that have confidently laden their car with the feature.
While it might not come as a surprise, the video is one among the numerous cases that owners have faced while trying to use the rather advanced function. In light of the several videos that can be found on the internet, it could be inferred that the car is not that smart after all when faced with a cramped parking lot or tight spaces. In a few cases, the car even had difficulties in detecting a person that walked in front of it while it is manoeuvring out of a spot.
As mentioned before, Tesla is among the handful of manufacturers that miles ahead of other companies which have thrown their hat in the autonomous-driving ring. The feature is widely used on highways and has garnered huge positive response in terms of reliability and accuracy.
