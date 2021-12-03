Tesla's Supercharger Spotted in India Hinting Debut Could Be Just Around the Corner

Tesla has been working aggressively on its India debut plans. While the electric vehicle manufacturer is yet to come out with an official timeline of its first product launch, several vehicles were spotted testing in real-life road conditions in India. Now, Tesla’s supercharger has also reportedly made its way to India.

A picture of Tesla’s supercharger was shared by Twitter by Tesla Club India along with details about its output and charging abilities. Elon Musk’s company has not formally launched the charger in India, and it probably could be part of the testing process to fathom the needs of Tesla cars in India.

The supercharger is said to be a 150kW station with two plugs - Type 2 and CCS2. Tesla recently placed a bulk order for portable inverters with a Noida-based startup, making it the first such order by the American EV maker in the run-up to its much-anticipated car launches in India. These portable inverters can also be used as an electric vehicle charging station.

These Magic Box Inverters start at Rs 25,000 and come in 1KW, 2KW and 3KW with claims of almost double battery backup.

Tesla’s India plans faced some delay due to the pandemic and the lockdowns that followed. It is now eyeing a launch somewhere in 2023.

Tesla is expected to make its India debut with Model 3 cars which are also one of the cheapest in the company’s lineup. Model 3 comes with a 54 kWh battery pack for the Standard Range and Standard Range plus trim whereas the Long Range and Long Range performance variants get an 82kWh battery pack. Depending upon the variant, Tesla claims a range of 381 km to 614 km.

The biggest question, however, has remained about the pricing of the car. If priced at the right bracket, Tesla could play a key role in the shift of a large chunk of car buyers from petrol and diesel cars to EVs.

