Thai Airways Flight Lands at Bengaluru Airport With Deflated Tyre, Passengers Safe

A Thai Airways flight landed at Bengaluru Airport on Tuesday night with a deflated tyre. Reports citing sources at the airport revealed that all the passengers and crew members were safe.

Flight, TG 325, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft had to be landed in Bengaluru after taking off from Bangkok in Thailand. Post-landing the flight was towed to a secure location at the airport and a technical inspection was immediately carried out. Sources confirmed that the right-side landing gear had deflated.

After this incident, the scheduled departure of the flight from Bengaluru to Bangkok on Wednesday morning could not take place and flyers boarded the flight early on Thursday. A BIAL spokesperson refused to comment saying this was an airline operational issue. Airline officials were not available for comment.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.