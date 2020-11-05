Thai Airways Lists Its Entire Boeing 747 Fleet For Sale Amidst Financial Turmoil

Thailand’s flag carrier Thai Airways has listed its entire Boeing 747 feet for sale. The ailing airline was in financial turmoil much before the novel coronavirus halted airspaces around the world which led to the loss of revenue and jobs.

Thai Airways has listed its fleet of Boeing 747 aircraft in entirety on their Thai Aircraft Trading website, which offloads decommissioned aircraft for sale on an as-is, where-is basis.

Ten 747 aircraft are listed on the trading portal along with several other makes which the airline owns, those jumbo jets could soon head to various airlines or to an aeroplane graveyard.

These 747s which are up for grabs will be available for delivery from early 2021. Most of them were manufactured between 1993 and 2003 and will have notched some Airmiles on them. The Boeing 747s will have Thai airlines cosy first-class suites, business class seats which run up both behind and first floor of the aircraft.

As mentioned earlier, Thai Airways is also offloading all of its 12 Boeing 777-200ER, 777-300 make jets, nine Airbus A340s along with a couple of Boeing 737-400s. However, the Thai national airline has not shared any details about its six Airbus A380s.

Thai Airways, trying to source fresh revenue amid the travel slump caused by the pandemic opened its Airbus and Boeing flight simulators to the public in October. The airline offered willing customers to experience the mock cockpit of an Airbus A380, Boeing 777-300 ER, 777-400 and 737-400. The prices start at $381 for two for half an hour of simulated flying experience.

The 60-year-old airline is facing one of its biggest challenges as travel restrictions continue to pound Thailand’s tourism industry. The airline company is restructuring about $11.1 billion of debt after they received a court order approval in early September, according to reports.