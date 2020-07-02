Thailand Resumes International Flight Services, Issues List of Covid-19 Guidelines For Passengers

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) announced that a ban on international flights will be lifted on Wednesday, but some travel restrictions will remain to prevent any chance of the spread of COVID-19.

"The CAAT has decided to allow international flights to resume after the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) rolled out guidelines of the types of inbound travellers allowed to enter Thailand from July 1," Chula Sukmanop, director-general of the CAAT, said on Tuesday.

The CCSA announced earlier that business travellers, foreigners with Thai spouses, work permit holders, Thai permanent residents, foreigners seeking medical treatment, foreign teachers and students returning to Thailand, can all enter Thailand from July 1 onwards.

However, all inbound travellers will be subject to a mandatory 14-day quarantine on their own expenses.

Other groups allowed entry include diplomatic missions, international organizations and foreign government agencies working in Thailand as well as their spouses and children.

These people will need approval from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs before they book a flight to Thailand.