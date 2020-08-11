The Already-Sporty Kia Seltos Has been Customised to Look Even Sportier and the Results are Stunning

Kia recently became the fastest manufacturer in India to cross the 1 lakh sales mark in India. One of the reasons for the success was its opening act with the Kia Seltos. Soon after its debut, the Seltos ate into the sales of the segment’s reigning leader and the most popular SUV in India, the Hyundai Creta. And all the aforementioned, facts indicate one thing. That Kia stirred up a storm with an ideal offering.

One of the compelling reason that works in Kia’s favour is its design. The SUV is a treat for the eyes and features a sporty stance that has spoken volumes. And all good-looking cars are loved by customisation houses. Hence, here’s one that grabbed our attention on the internet.

Customised Kia Seltos Interiors. (Image source: IndianAutosBlog)

Jeong, a Seltos owner hailing from South Korea has worked on the car and has managed to up its sporty appeal even further. Beginning with the stance, the car now sits lower than before, courtesy of a returned suspension. To add to the mix, the car also gets underbody spoilers that accentuate the sportier stance.

A few of the cosmetic tweaks include multi-colour inserts in the grille, Seltos lettering in front of the Kia logo, multi-coloured stripes on the bonnet that extends to the roof. The car sits on a set of a custom set of alloy wheels with red accents, red door handles, chrome door visors, chrome door handle trim and a few more stickers.

At the rear, the car gets red treatment on its connecting taillights and obviously, an eye-catchy roof spoiler.

On the inside, the car gets new ambient lighting stripes on the dashboard and front door panels. There are mood lights in the footwell as well.