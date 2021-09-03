The Aprilia RS 660, Tuono 660 Launched in India, Prices Start at Rs 13.09 Lakh

The much-awaited Aprilia RS 660 has finally got an official launch. The sports motorcycle had kept Indian bike buffs on their toes for a long time now. The RS 660 and Tuono 660 will come equipped with a 659 cc, parallel-twin, four-stroke, liquid-cooled engine that will generate a maximum of 100 horsepower and 67 Nm of peak torque.

The bike is coupled with a 6-speed gearbox and an Aprilia Quick Shift (AQS) system. The Aprilia RS 660 will provide a stable road presence with its powerful brakes, a 320 mm double disc at the front and a 220 mm single disc at the back.

According to a Rushlane report, the company is offering the bike for Rs.13.39 lakh, while RS 660’s naked sibling will cost customers Rs. 13.09 lakh.

In terms of specs, the two-wheeler uses Kayaba upside-down forks at the front, and an asymmetrical aluminium swingarm at the back to complete its suspension duties. The Aprilia RS 660 also comes with Brembo callipers at both ends.

For enhanced performance, the motorcycle uses an advanced Aprilia Performance Ride Control system and packs in many features to control traction, wheelie, engine brake, and cornering. In addition, the Aprilia RS 660 comes with five different riding modes, out of which two are entirely customisable while three come pre-set.

The super bike will be offered to the drooling customers in three colours – Black Apex, Acid Gold, and Lava Red – along with coloured alloys. The fuel tank is bulkier and sturdier and is fronted by an aggressive front fairing. It also features dual-beam LED headlights with integrated DRLs completing the bike's front. The Aprilia RS 660 has a rider-only seat and a raised windshield. The bike oozes its heat through an underbelly exhaust system.

