The Chinese Doppelganger of Tata Nexon is Called the Mable 30x EV and the Similarities are Uncanny

Maple 30x EV. (Image source: Fengshung)

Maple 30x EV. (Image source: Fengshung)

Aside from the uncanny similarities, the Maple 30x EV aggressively priced EV in the Chinese market that costs RMB 68,800 which roughly converts to Rs 7.3 lakh.

Chinese brands riping-off cars of established brands is old news. However, this one is rather special as the car that was chosen by Fengsheng was the Indian-made Tata Nexon. The similarities between the Nexon and the Maple 30x EV is striking and one might not take long to realise the number of design cues that have been borrowed from the latter.

Like India, China also has been promoting the use of electric vehicles and offering subsidies to manufacturers. This is one of the reasons why the Maple 30x is priced so aggressively at RMB 68,800 which roughly converts to Rs 7.3 lakh.

The battery capacity of the Maple 30x has a battery that outputs 94bhp helping it sprint to triple-digit speeds in roughly 10–12 seconds. The car can cover a respectable 300km on a single charge and also has an option to be charged by a fast charger that can attain up to 80 per cent charge in just 30 minutes.

Apart from these details, not much has been revealed about the Maple 30x’s cabin but the featured images showcase quite a few details like a fully digital instrument cluster, climate control, the GKUI infotainment system and a flat-bottom steering wheel with inbuilt controls.

