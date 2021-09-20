In a span of a couple of weeks, three movie stars have bought the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4Matic, widely considered at the most luxurious SUV you can buy across the globe. But this is not the first time celebrities have bought the same vehicle in a row. While the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 is the flavour of the season, we have seen in the past celebrities, whether from Hindi movie industry or other regional industries like Telugu or Tamil buying similar vehicles.

Range Rover Vogue used to be such a hit among celebrities not more than a couple of years ago when a slew of big shot stars bought the UK-made SUV one after another. Post Range Rover, a lot of celebrities decided to go towards the Lamborghini Urus, widely considered as the fastest SUV in the world. We list down three such SUVs and stars who bought these cars one after another. Here’s a list -

Range Rover Vogue

Before any other vehicle caught the fancy of stars, it was the Range Rover Vogue that found a growing list of buyers in Bollywood. Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt and who’s who of Bollywood celebrities own the Range Rover Vogue. But the chain reaction to buy the SUV started in 2019 when Siddharth Malhotra, Katrina Kaif, Sanjay Dutt all bought this SUV in a short timespan.

The Range Rover Vogue LWB SE is available in two engine options - a 4.4-litre diesel engine mated to a 8-Speed automatic transmission and is priced at Rs 2.33 Crore and a 3.0-litre petrol engine mated to a 8-speed automatic transmission that produces 335 Bhp and 740 Nm of torque priced at Rs 2.11 Crore.

Lamborghini Urus

While the Range Rover Vogue ruled the film industry with many celebrities buying one in 2019, lockdown and COVID-19 stopped the buying spree in 2020. However, in 2021, the flavour of the season was Lamborghini Urus. Kartik Aryan bought one of the fastest SUVs in April 2019, followed by Ranveer Singh and Jr NTR, both of whom bought the Lamborghini Urus Capsule Edition models.

The Lamborghini Urus starts at Rs 3.10 Crore and is equipped with a new front-mounted, 4.0 litre V8 twin-turbo engine that is capable of delivering 650 hp (478 kW) at 6,000 rpm, maximum 6,800 rpm, and 850 Nm of maximum torque already at 2,250 rpm. With 162.7 hp/l, the Urus is one of the highest specific power outputs in its class and the best weight-to-power ratio at 3.38 kg/hp. The Urus accelerates from 0-100 km/h in 3.6 seconds with a top speed of 305 km/h.

Mercedes-Maybach GLS600 4Matic

Last on our list is the Mercedes-Maybach GLS600 4Matic. After Bollywood stars Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, Telugu superstar Ram Charan also bought himself a new Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4Matic SUV worth Rs 2.43 crore (all prices ex-showroom) - which is one of the most luxurious SUVs in the world. The company mentioned that 50 units of the GLS SUV were assigned to the Indian market and Mall of them have already been sold out. The next batch will arrive in early 2022.

Powering the SUV is a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 petrol engine with mild-hybrid technology that makes 558 hp and a massive 730 Nm of torque. Power is sent to all four wheels through a 9-speed automatic transmission. The ‘EQ Boost’ hybrid system provides an additional 22 hp and 250 Nm of torque on demand, as per Mercedes-Benz. On the inside, the massive Mercedes-Maybach GLS gives the option of a 4-seater or 5-seater layout.

