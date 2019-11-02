The Dartz Pombron Black Stallion Looks Lethal

If you’ve never heard of the Latvian automobile tuner Dartz, allow us to introduce them as a company that literally ships with a corporate tagline that says "Bulletproof opulence trusted by billionaires, tzars, superstars, generals and dictators since 1869”. The team at this tuning house seems to have locked themselves in the dark to device a mean car that you see above.

The last time, this company became a word on the street was about five years back when it unveiled us the Prombron White Horse, targeted for the Chinese market. And now, the company has come up with a car that is open to everyone around the world. Not surprisingly, this one’s called the Prombron Black Stallion. The car is expected to make an appearance in one of the upcoming motion pictures, like the White Horse which was a part of Sacha Baron Cohen's "The Dictator."

The car has been reportedly named after a Sikorsky helicopter, likely the Stallion heavy-lift lineup in Sea, Super, and King versions. Owing to a few reasons, Dartz CEO Leonard Yankelovich could neither disclose the name of the movie that it will be featured in nor could he talk about the platform on which the car was based on. While most of Dartz models are built around a Mercedes-Benz GLS chassis, it does not take much to realize that the model above takes its bones from the Hummer H2.

Considering that the car will have alligator skin and stingray skin on the inside, and not the leave out the badge which is a skull wearing a pilot’s cap, we speculate that the movie won’t be a fairytale.

