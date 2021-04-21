The Ducati 959 Panigale Now has a Chinese Copycat in the form of the Moxiao 500RR

While the Italians are known for having a unique talent for creating world-class automobiles, the Chinese market is known to make cost-friendly copies of them. The Ducati 959 Panigale is the latest victim of this Chinese culture. There are only a few bikes in the world that look as good as the Ducati 959 Panigale. This bike is a dream come true for those who enjoy sports two-wheelers as not only does it looks magnificent from the outside but it also packs very high levels of performance. Hence, copying the character Ducati 959 Panigale is certainly not easy. However, there is now a Chinese copy of the motorcycle who have attempted to recreate the bike in their own way. And for a second or two, when anyone will come across this bike on a street, one can actually believe it to be an original Ducati as the design is pretty much identical. This Chinese copy of the Ducati 959 Panigale is called as the Moxiao 500RR.

But after a closer look at a Moxiao 500RR, it is easy to spot the differences and irregularities between both the bikes. For example, the front and rear, the forks and the tail lamp of the Chinese copy of the Ducati are not really centre-aligned. However, despite the many differences, the Chinese motorcycle manufacturer Moxiao certainly believe that they can compete against the House of Borgo Panigale in the market.

Moxiao 500 RR, also known as the Domestic Ducati in China, have copied many styling cues from the original model. It has perfectly imitated Ducati's muscular stance, aggressive lines and menacing fascia. However, it looks rough around the edges. Moxiao has even copied Ducati’s signature red paint and the font used by them for branding. The bike also comes with wider tires consisting of 120 and 190 section rubbers on the front and rear, respectively.

The copy bike has a 471cc parallel-twin motor, which is capable of developing 47 hp of power (same as a Royal Enfield Interceptor 650) and goes from 0 to 60 miles per hour in under seven seconds. It is also perfect for a long ride as it has a 22-litre fuel tank and boasts a top speed of 100 miles per hour. However, it is nowhere close to bringing the excitement and performance that comes with the original Ducati 959 Panigale.

