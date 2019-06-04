Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

The Eerie Coincidence of 2 Missing IAF AN-32 Planes 10 Years Apart - Same Place, Number of Passengers

Two Indian Air Force aircrafts that went missing a decade apart share several eerie coincidences.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 4, 2019, 2:56 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
The Eerie Coincidence of 2 Missing IAF AN-32 Planes 10 Years Apart - Same Place, Number of Passengers
A file photo of AN-32 taken from IAF website
Loading...
Two Indian Air Force aircrafts that went missing a decade apart share several eerie coincidences. On Monday, an IAF Antonov AN-32 went missing with 13 personnel on board near Mechuka in West Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh, 10 years after another Antonov AN-32 crashed in the same location with same number of people on board.

The AN-32 went missing from the radar at about 1 pm Monday while it was about 30 km away from Mechuka advanced landing ground, according to sources quoted by The Print.

The wreckage is yet to be found amid a massive search operation launched by the IAF to trace the missing aircraft. Those on board the aircraft included one wing commander, four flight lieutenants, one squadron leader and seven airmen.

In June 2009, according to The Print, an AN-32 aircraft just like the one involved in Monday’s incident, had gone missing with 13 people on board while proceeding to the same location — the Mechuka advanced landing ground.

All 13 on board were killed in the crash after the wreckage of the aircraft was found 25 km from the landing area following a massive search operation.

Seven IAF men, including two wing commanders, two squadron leaders and a flight lieutenant, and six Army personnel were on board that aircraft, which was heading from Mechuka to Mohanbari airbase in Assam.
| Edited by: Arjit Garg
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram