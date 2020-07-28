The Ford Mustang Mach-E 1400 Prototype is a One-Off Drifting Monster With 1400-PS Power on Tap

Ford unveiled the Mustang Mach-E back in November last year. The car garnered mixed response with some believing that the company took an impressive step to make the badge future-proof, while the others believed that the car does not comply with its heritage. However, it seems like Ford heard the cries of the latter crowd and has given a fitting reply for the same.

What you see above is the Mustang Mach-E 1400 prototype racer. The car was developed in collaboration between Ford Performance and RTR. It is capable of delivering 1400PS of power, which is a serious step-up from the top-spec Mach-E GT that delivers 459PS and 830Nm torque. While the jump is of nearly 941PS, Ford has not revealed the sprint times or top-seed figures of the car.

Powering the car is seven motors that gets its juice from a 56.8kWh battery pack. To put things into perspective, the original Mach-E has two motors. Three out of the seven motors provide power to the front wheels while four are placed at the rear in pancake style with a single driveshaft connecting them to the differential. This system gives the car to be either perfect for drifting or for pure track experience.

In addition to its impressive output, the car also features a few of the most aerodynamic features including the front splitter, dive planes, and a massive rear wing that lets it produce 1,043kg of downforce at speeds of 247mph. Braking duties of the car are handled by Brembo brakes, an electronic brake booster to aid regenerative braking combined with ABS and traction control, and a hydraulic handbrake for easier drifting.

The American automaker is set to debut the Mach-E 1400 at the NASCAR even sometime later this year.