The Future of Manufacturing in India - Sustainable, Clean and Green

The road towards business excellence is quite complex, but with a well-defined path, marking measurable achievements, the journey becomes quite satisfying. Manufacturing is one of the fastest-growing sectors in the Indian economy and translates into many job opportunities across the country. As portrayed by slamming demands over sectors, manufacturers need to concoct techniques and developments to keep moving forward, develop and even outflank the competition.

While development is fundamental for a quickly industrializing economy, the natural concerns of the country need to moderation. Green manufacturing is the modification of production processes and the establishment of environment-friendly operations in the manufacturing field. It is the “sustainability” of manufacturing practices that will enable minimalistic use of natural resources and thus entailing reduced levels of pollution and controlled emissions as they progress. Moreover, appropriation of green advances by the companies is bound to bring endorsement by the government, additionally helping in the growth of the economy and conveying improved opportunities for the population of the country

This new approach towards manufacturing is viable in lieu of the potential of alternative sources of energy like wind, biomass, geothermal, solar, ocean, hydropower, landfill gas, and municipal solid waste. The biggest take away from this approach would be the conservation of natural resources and a sustained green environment.

With time, corporations are switching to this manufacturing technique. JK Tyres aims to lead the change and one of our missions has been to transform ourselves into a ‘Green Company’ – an agenda we have been driving for several years, consistently and progressively. We started this journey with “Operation 500” with our efforts towards optimal water conservation at our manufacturing facility in Rajasthan. In 2007, we challenged ourselves to run a plant of 250 tons/day with total water consumption not exceeding 500KL in a day, at a time when we were already utilizing over 1000 KL per day.

With stabilizing energy efficiencies, our next target was to monitor our carbon footprint. We took base year of 2013-14 and got the certified inventory of GHG in accordance with IS14064. We challenged ourselves to bring down the GHG intensity by half in five year period and by 2018-19, we successfully reduced it by 46%. One of the major contributors towards achieving these results was our focus on renewable energy. Today, we are powering 39% of our operations through renewable resources, which we intend to take up to 50% within the next few years. Our commitment to join RE100 by 2050 is a driving force to lead this transformation and we are exploring newer avenues, such as biomass usage, waste-to-energy conversion, alternate fuel technologies (green coal) to achieve our goal.

We embarked on this journey towards sustainable manufacturing over a decade ago and are committed to position ourselves as one of the greenest tyre companies with global standards of consistent quality. For us, it’s a journey without any finish line!

The Author Is Anil Makar - Manufacturing Director, JK Tyre Industries. All Views Are Personel.

