The Hennessey Goliath 6X6 Pick-Up Truck is a 450-hp Titan Limited to 24 Units
The car will carry a price tag of $3,75,000 which roughly converts to Rs 2.7 crore which includes the cost of a new Silverado truck.
Hennessey Goliath 6X6 Pick-up truck. (Image source: Hennessey)
Pick-up trucks and Hennessey have for long been a lethal combination. Case in point, the VelociRaptor 6X6 that took people by aw not only for its brutal looks but also for its deadly performance. And as egg is egg, the performance company has now come with yet another 6X6 iteration, christered as the Hennessey Goliath.
Built from a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck, the limited edition moniker is capped to 24 units ready for export to international markets as well. The car will carry a price tag of $ 3,75,000 which roughly converts to Rs 2.7 crore which includes the cost of a new Silverado truck.
As one can expect, the Goliath is not just your daily pick-up truck to bring home kids from school. It features some of the most mind-boggling modifications including an additional axle, a set of new rims, tires, brakes, an all-new rear suspension system, an eight-inch lift kit, a custom 6X6 truck bed, Hennessey’s sporty 20-inch wheels, a set of six new BFG 37-inch off-road tires, exclusive new Hennessey graphics for the Goliath 6×6, Rollbar upgrade, LED lighting, a set of specially designed Hennessey front and rear bumpers, a 450 bhp engine upgrade that includes a cold air intake and a new stainless steel exhaust and a 3 year / 36,000 mile warranty.
At its heart, the 3.7-litre four-cylinder engine has been subjected to the Hennessey wizardry churning out 450 bhp, up from the stock 310hp. Considering what the car bring onto the table, we can only hope that the Indian market’s infancy won’t come in the way before a millionaire gets his/hers hands on one.
