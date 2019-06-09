The Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato Concept Could be the Perfect Car for India

Lamborghini might have done something here. What could possibly be the perfect car for the modern world has been showcased by the Italian company, christened as the Huracan Sterrato.

In a nutshell, the Sterrato concept is a Huracan that underwent a treatment of practicality getting off-road wheels and tyres, bulked up bodywork, and the most important of all, a raised body. But before it dominates and devours the world’s rally stages and off-road courses, the car could be a no-brainer for anyone who has the bucks but was held back due to the uncertainties of the concrete jungle.

Lamborghini says that this model is aimed to bridge the worlds of the supercar and ‘challenging’ environments. However, numbers for the geeks, the Sterrato concept comes with Lamborghini’s replete 5.2-litre, naturally aspirated V10 that outputs 630 ponies.

The folks at Bolognese have recalibrated the drive systems to take on challenging terrains with ease. Lamborghini boasts that its LDVI system (Lamborghini Dinamica Veicolo Integrata) “provides enhanced rear-wheel-drive behaviour, producing more torque together with additional stabilisation in oversteer manoeuvres”. Translation to pure English: Find some hills, give it some beans and enjoy.

Unlike the Huracan, the Sterrato sits 47mm higher, and Lambo has also increased the departure and the approach angle. With a 30mm wider track, the concept comes with wide-body wheel arches that are better to accommodate those spectacular 20-inchers wrapped in ‘balloon tyres’.

Under the car, it gets a special kit that consists of reinforcements and protection in the form of a rear skid plate that also acts as a diffuser, integrated aluminium parts within the front frame, a front skid plate and there’s the protective bodywork.

On the inside, the car adorns a titanium roll cage, which is a first. This is along with the obligatory carbon sports seats and four-point harnesses sitting above aluminium floor panels.

“Lamborghini’s R&D and design teams are constantly exploring new opportunities and delivering the unexpected as a core characteristic of our DNA,” explains Lambo’s technical boss Maurizio Reggiani.