AUTO

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaPositive
News18 »
1-MIN READ

The LEGO Technic Ducati Panigale V4 R is Here and You Might Want to Get Your Hands on One

Lego Ducati Panigale V4 R. (Image source: Ducati)

Lego Ducati Panigale V4 R. (Image source: Ducati)

The Ducati Panigale V4 R is one of the best performing motorcycles in the superbike segment and spells out the pinnacle of engineering in the Italian bike maker's line up.

Share this:

Ducati and the LEGO Group have joined hands for the latest LEGO® Technic™ line: the Ducati Panigale V4 R, the result of a licensing agreement recently signed between the LEGO Group and Ducati Motor Holding.

The new set combines LEGO Technic DNA with that of Ducati, recreating in brick a spectacular reproduction of the Panigale V4 R, which identifies the maximum expression of Ducati racing bikes homologated for road use, technological excellence, and Italian design worldwide. The most powerful and high-performance Ducati of all time, with 221 horsepower (162 kW) delivered at 15,250 rpm (234 hp / 172 kW at 15,500 rpm with the Ducati Performance by Akrapovič full-racing exhaust) thanks to the 998 cc Desmosedici Stradale R, an engine born to compete on track in the WSBK championship. Never before has ‘LEGO Build for Real’ transported fans from game to reality.

The LEGO® Technic™ Ducati Panigale V4 R measures 32 cm in length, 16 cm in height and 8 cm in width and is the first motorcycle model in LEGO® Technic™ history to include a gearbox to simulate different speeds and riding techniques. Other striking features are the steering and suspension that give realistic movement, in addition to front and rear disc brakes. Kickstand, exhaust pipe, windscreen and dashboard are the details that make this bike so faithful to the real version. Last but not least, the red colour that accelerates the heartbeat of every Ducati fan.

The LEGO® Technic™ Ducati Panigale V4 R model, created with 646 pieces, is designed for fans aged 10+ and will be available in Ducati dealerships, in the Ducati Online Shop, in LEGO Stores, in the LEGO Online Store and in LEGO Brand Retail Stores from 1st June priced at Rs 4,990.

Also Watch:

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    14,759

    +504*  

  • Total Confirmed

    18,601

    +945*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    3,252

    +410*  

  • Total DEATHS

    590

    +31*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 21 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,659,880

    +46,821*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,476,916

    +74,840*

  • Cured/Discharged

    646,739

    +22,828*  

  • Total DEATHS

    170,297

    +5,191*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres