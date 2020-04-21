The LEGO Technic Ducati Panigale V4 R is Here and You Might Want to Get Your Hands on One

Ducati and the LEGO Group have joined hands for the latest LEGO® Technic™ line: the Ducati Panigale V4 R, the result of a licensing agreement recently signed between the LEGO Group and Ducati Motor Holding.

The new set combines LEGO Technic DNA with that of Ducati, recreating in brick a spectacular reproduction of the Panigale V4 R, which identifies the maximum expression of Ducati racing bikes homologated for road use, technological excellence, and Italian design worldwide. The most powerful and high-performance Ducati of all time, with 221 horsepower (162 kW) delivered at 15,250 rpm (234 hp / 172 kW at 15,500 rpm with the Ducati Performance by Akrapovič full-racing exhaust) thanks to the 998 cc Desmosedici Stradale R, an engine born to compete on track in the WSBK championship. Never before has ‘LEGO Build for Real’ transported fans from game to reality.

The LEGO® Technic™ Ducati Panigale V4 R measures 32 cm in length, 16 cm in height and 8 cm in width and is the first motorcycle model in LEGO® Technic™ history to include a gearbox to simulate different speeds and riding techniques. Other striking features are the steering and suspension that give realistic movement, in addition to front and rear disc brakes. Kickstand, exhaust pipe, windscreen and dashboard are the details that make this bike so faithful to the real version. Last but not least, the red colour that accelerates the heartbeat of every Ducati fan.

The LEGO® Technic™ Ducati Panigale V4 R model, created with 646 pieces, is designed for fans aged 10+ and will be available in Ducati dealerships, in the Ducati Online Shop, in LEGO Stores, in the LEGO Online Store and in LEGO Brand Retail Stores from 1st June priced at Rs 4,990.

Also Watch:

