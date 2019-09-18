Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

The Lego Technic Land Rover Defender Won't Wade Across Atlantic Ocean But Will Justify Buying an Expensive Toy

Celebrating all that it is, Lego has come up with a miniature version of the Land Rover Defender which has low-range gears and all the cuteness.

News18.com

September 18, 2019, 6:06 PM IST
The Lego Technic Land Rover Defender Won't Wade Across Atlantic Ocean But Will Justify Buying an Expensive Toy
Lego Land Rover Defender. (Image: Lego)
Loading...

After three years that lasted a lifetime for all the Land Rover Defender nutters, the British company, reputed to churn out what has been some serious off-roaders in the past, gave us its new and latest iteration earlier this month. The old tale was narrated again. Jaws were dropped, hearts were stolen and whatnot. Apparently, the car which was missing from the company’s line-up for almost three years was in development for longer than that. But that’s history and the wave of hype is now receding which is exactly why we are NOT here.

What we are here is for the rather intriguing toy that you see above. Celebrating all that it is, Lego has come up with a miniature version of the Defender which has low-range gears and all the cuteness. While this one might not be able to climb a vertical rock face and wade across the Atlantic Ocean with the windows rolled down, a fully-grown adult might just be able to justify buying a toy after all. And it costs close to Rs 14,000.

Now, if the independent suspension and operable steering in the toy won’t impress you, allow us to tell you that the Lego Defender has a six-cylinder engine under the hood with a working valvetrain! The gearbox has switchable low and high-range for the steep staircases that buyers will indubitably take to. Extra knick-knacks that sweeten the deal comes in the form of a roof rack, winches and storage boxes that the original Defender gets with the Adventure Pack. Let’s admit, who doesn’t love an accessory.

Weird question, but what if it breaks down? Lego has got that covered too with easy servicing. “A new transmission system has two levers for engaging high or low ratios and a selector for changing gear – Lego Technic’s most sophisticated gearbox yet”, we’re informed.

“You can also fold the rear seat forward to view the four-speed sequential gearbox, lift the bonnet to view the in-line six-cylinder engine with moving pistons and turn the rear-mounted spare wheel to open the rear door,” Lego says.

| Edited by: Anirudh SK
