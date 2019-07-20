The Mill's Blackbird Can Shape-Shift Into any Car for a Movie and has Been Deceiving Us

The skeleton of a car that you see above is called the Blackbird, an interesting innovation from the British visual-effects production firm, The Mill. The Blackbird can look and drive exactly like a Ford Mustang. And a Range Rover Evoque. Or any of the Jaguar cars that you want it to. The car is based on a flexible chassis which means depending on the size of the car needed to be superimposed, the Blackbird can alter its dimensions accordingly.

The name Blackbird is derived from the superfast reconnaissance plane which has been deemed to be one of the most powerful ones. In addition to all the shape-shifting trickery, the car’s electric motor can be programmed according to the output curves of the vehicle in need. In addition to this, the car’s suspension set up can also be tweaked to resemble the handling of the car in question.

The car features cameras and scanners that create a perfect three-dimensional model of the immediate surroundings to ensure that the reflections on the CG covering of the car can be perfectly matched to the "reality" of its location when the "car" is added in postproduction. The company suggests that automotive companies can use the Blackbird to create an immersive experience for the customers through Virtual Reality, where the car can be tweaked according to the customers.