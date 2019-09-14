The Modified Hindustan Contessa That Belongs in Miami Beach

Like all good thing that must come to an end, our beloved oldies that once saw their days of glory bites dust sooner or later. But as a car that was once was held so dearly nears its end, restorers are often left with two options. Two options to which the future of the car boils down to.

Restoration or Restomod? Both have their benefits as well as the difficulties that come in bundles. Restoration refers to a car that has been brought back to life using the exact same parts that the manufacturer graced it with. Meanwhile, resto-mods are the cars that are completely modern under the hood and body. And as most Indians have preferred to go the restomod way, we came across this Contessa that has been resto moded graciously.

One look at the Contessa wrapped in candy blue share and one might mistake it for the Pontiacs often spotted at beaches in Miami. Justice I tell you. The man in question behind the Contessa you see would be Tibin Varghese who goes by the Instagram handle kid_is_old.

The front fascia gets a hearty makeover with new retro-styled bumpers that sits below a pair of aftermarket headlights with corona rings. The exterior has been left mostly the same to make the car resemble its original design. The car screams of chrome treatment that extends to the door handles, ORVMs and rear bumper. The whole idea of pushing a car for restomod is to make it apt for today. The roof is a new unit that houses a sunroof. Yup, a sunroof on a Contessa.

We are dark on details about any mechanical tweaks in the car. However, the original car was offered with two engine options – petrol and diesel. The petrol unit was a 1.8-litre inline-4 cylinder block that produced 85bhp and 135 Nm of torque. The diesel, on the other hand, was a 2.0-litre inline-four engine that produced 55hp and 107Nm of torque, both mated to a 5-speed manual transmission.

