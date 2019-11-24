The Modified Tata Harrier Redition is Seriously Worth Considering

Amid cut-throat competition from its rivals, the Tata Harrier has managed to be one of the best looking SUVs in India. The company made the car even more appealing after it recently launched the Black Edition of the car. However, apart from the Orcus White and the Calisto Copper, the car does not have many warm paint schemes in its palette.

Keeping in mind the same, SRT Tata, a Coimbatore-based dealership has modified the standard car to create the Harrier Redition. Needless to say, the car sports a new paint scheme that screams attention. All the elements on the exterior that were painted in-stock colour have been re-painted in the bright red shade. The front grille is now completely blackened with a glossy touch. The logo to has been darkened.

The Tata Harrier, on the other hand, ships with a 7-inch TFT MID coloured screen inside the cabin. On the outside, it gets automatic headlamps, automatic wipers, LED DRLs, projector headlamps, automatic wipers, LED DRLs, projector headlamps, LED tail lamps, 14 function ESP and multi-driving modes that tweak the power output of the engine according to the road conditions.

At the heart of it, the Harrier carries a 2.0-litre KRYOTEC engine, sourced from Fiat. As mentioned above, it is the same engine that powers the MG Hector and the Jeep Compass. In the Harrier, the engine churns out 138hp with 350Nm of torque. A six-speed manual transmission comes as standard throughout the range.

