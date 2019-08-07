The Pagani Huayra Roadster BC is a Rs 30 Crore Piece of Carbon Greatness

One of the many things that makes a Pagani truly enchanting is its incessant pursuit to details. So when Pagani announces a brand new model, we sure are all-ears. Like the one that was recently unveiled by the company. Christened as the Huayra Roadster BC.

Before we begin, let’s address the elephant in the room. Yes, it does look like Huayra with the roof chopped, but we are here to tell you that there is much more than that. Expect a new engine. New body. New Aero. New Suspension. New Exhaust. New carbon. And we hope that’s enough new for now.

Starting with its heart, the new Huayra Roadster BC is powered by an all-new 6.0-litre twin-turbo V12 that is specially made for Pagani by AMG. It’s the only 12-cylinder heart produced by AMG exclusively for the Italian carmaker. It’s a growler too. There’s 791 bhp and 1049 Nm of torque for the Pagani-spec Pirelli P Zero Trofeo R rear tyres to deal with. Like the Huayra, the engine is still housed in the centre and puts out the power through an Xtrac seven-speed automated manual transmission with electro-hydraulic actuation and carbon fibre synchronisers.

Pagani Huayra Roadster BC Interiors.(Image Pagani)

Speaking of carbon fibre, the car tips the scales at a mere 1,250 kg. At its unveiling, the Huayra was showcased with the first application of carbotanium (carbon and titanium weaved together). For the BC Roadster, however, the folks at Pagani have come up with a new composite material that offers 12 per cent more torsional rigidity and 20 per cent more flexional rigidity. This also reasons a 450 per cent increase in material cost, but more on the price later.

Coming on to the aero, let the fact sink in that the Huayra was designed with an aeroplane wing and the BC Roadster BC is nothing less. The new car pushes down with 500kg of downforce at 280kmph. This is along with ample of ground-clearance to enjoy a good drive.

Pagani Huayra Roadster BC Interiors.(Image Pagani)

On the inside, the attention to minuscule details takes the centre stage – all thanks to Horacio’s laser-focused attention. The wood-finish gear lever, leather straps restraining the clamshell, a key sculpted in the shape of the car all echoes Horacio’s words – “art and science should be together, hand in hand”.

Coming to what matters the most, price. Back when the Huayra entered the market with a Rs 6.6 crore price tag on itself, people dubbed it crazy. However, through the years, the car slowly entered the big buys club becoming nothing less than a collector’s item costing a fortune but with people to buy it. This particular roadster will be limited to 40 examples and will cost a whopping Rs 30.9 crore. However, if you have plans of buying one, it might be a bit too late for all the models have already been sold.

