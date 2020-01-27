Take the pledge to vote

News18 » Auto
1-min read

The Safest Budget Cars in India Are All Made by Domestic Manufacturers - Tata and Mahindra

The only other Indian carmaker to have 5-star and 4-star rated cars in its portfolio is Mahindra.

Arjit Garg | News18.comArjit_Garg

Updated:January 27, 2020, 9:19 AM IST
Tata Nexon Compact SUV at Global NCAP crash test. (Image: Global NCAP)

These are some of the most exciting times for the India automakers. After a disastrous 2019, carmakers are now taking uncharted routes to market their products. Indian automakers are often blames for not taking safety seriously. For a country with the most fatal accidents globally, safety has to be no-compromise necessity in a vehicle.

Sadly though, safety has often been associated with increased price tag of a vehicle and India being a cost conscious country, safety is often given step-treatment. There's some sign of hope though. At the launch of the Tata Altroz, the Indian automaker pushed hard on safety, and why should't it. After all, Tata Motors is the only Indian carmaker to have two 5-Star rated cars in their portfolio.

Not only this, Tata seized the opportunity to announce that their Tiago and Tigor cars have been awarded 4-Star safety rating by global safety watchdog Global NCAP. This again, is a unique achievement as Tata is the only Indian carmaker to have two 4-Star rated cars in their portfolio.

All the four cars including Tiago compact hatchback, Tigor compact sedan, Nexon compact SUV and Altroz premium hatchback are now leading their respective segments in the terms of safety.

That makes Tata Motors the only Indian carmaker to have two 4-star rated and two 5-star rated cars in their portfolio, making it the safest Indian carmaker.

The only other Indian carmaker to have 5-star and 4-star rated cars is Mahindra. While Mahindra XUV300 was awarded a 5-star safety rating recently by Global NCAP, they awarded the Mahindra Marazzo MPV a 4-star rating previously.

For reference, Maruti Suzuki recently received three-star rating for the Ertiga MPV and Wagon R was awarded 2-star rating by Global NCAP.

India, then, is quickly moving towards embracing safety as paramount in cars and leading this safety revolution is Tata and Mahindra, both of which are Indian automakers. It's high time now, companies like Maruti Suzuki, which hold the largest market share push for safety as much as other Indian companies are doing.

| Edited by: Arjit Garg
