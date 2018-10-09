The Story of Apple Self-Driving Car: Does It Make Sense for Autonomous Car in India - Video

The impact of technology on the automobiles is increasing with every passing day and every new car launched has some kind of autonomous technology embedded in it. While a lot of OEMs like Tesla are rapidly moving to provide fully autonomous cars to the world, technology companies like Google and Apple are also working on self-driving car projects. Apple, for one, has all the technology and hardware competence to master a self-driving car, yet has been secretive about their so called Titan project.Then there are component manufacturers like ZF who believe autonomous technology can be used in commercial vehicles. Also, manufacturer like Volvo believe rather than making fully autonomous cars now, autonomous tech can be used to enhance road safety in cars. So with all these takes on autonomous technology, we decide to look into what exactly is an autonomous car and how different companies are embracing this future of mobility?