While Mahindra has ambitious plans in the electric car segment today, their journey started almost a decade ago with the REVAi electric car. Mahindra Electric Mobility Limited was earlier known as Reva Electric Car Company. Reva Electric Car Company was acquired by Mahindra and Mahindra in May 2010. The REVAi electric was sold in 26 counties. After owning Reva, Mahindra launched e20 in 2013. Another famous electric car by Mahindra that you must have seen in airports is the eVerito.

Did you know?

REVA is the abbreviation for “Revolutionary Electric Vehicle Alternative”. That’s quite thoughtful, isn’t it? The REVA Electric Car Company was founded by Chetan Maini in 1994. In 2001, REVA was launched. Reva was way ahead of its time. REVA was an urban electric micro car seating two adults and two children.

REVAi had impressive lead-acid batteries, with a range of 80 km per charge and a claimed top speed of 80 km/h, and REVA L-ion with Lithium-ion batteries with higher acceleration and a range of 120 km per charge. The figures are quite shocking and comparable to any modern-day city electric car.

You must have heard of Make in India, a concept curated and marketed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Back then REVA was sold in India in 2001, the UK in 2003, and later in other parts of the world. Not just this, in 2005, REVA came up with REVA – NXG, a two-seater with a range of 200 km per charge and a top speed of 120 km/h. This would have been a hit in today’s market scenario. So Mahindra e20 was REVA NXR when REVA Electric Car Company was acquired by Mahindra and Mahindra.

Mahindra isn’t new to the electric car segment game and their products from the past have set a benchmark. This Independence Day, Mahindra and Mahindra is ready to go all guns blazing with the new electric car segment to give tough competition to all the other electric car makers in India. Stay tuned for all the updates.

