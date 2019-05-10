English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
The Suzuki Swift Sport Katana is a Car We Are Waiting to Arrive in India - See Pics
The Swift Sport Katana faithfully inherits design cues from the Katana motorcycle that Suzuki resurrected last year.
Suzuki Swift Sport Katana. (Image Source: Suzuki)
The Suzuki Swift Sport Katana is a perfect example of why the forbidden fruit tastes so sweet. Joining the Jimny in the list of cars that we deserve but won’t get is this moniker that has been exclusively made for the Netherlands. Visibly, as one can guess, the Swift Sport Katana faithfully inherits design cues from the Katana motorcycle that Suzuki resurrected last year. The model saw its golden days back in the ‘80s but was discontinued in 2006. The Japanese automaker has, however, brought back the moniker for 2019 with a potent 999cc inline-four engine.
Suzuki Swift Sport Katana. (Image Source: Suzuki)
But coming back to the limited edition Swift Sport Katana, only 30 models will exit the production ramp with 15 in Super Black Pearl and 15 in Premium Silver Metallic. Each of these models gets the Katana symbol, sporty graphics, red accents, a hood stripe and limited-edition numbering.
Suzuki Swift Sport Katana. (Image Source: Suzuki)
On the mechanical front, the model gets a strut-tower brace, a cat-back exhaust system with black chrome tips, a lower adjustable sport suspension and 17-inch OZ wheels that can be upgraded to a set of 18-inchers. At the heart of it is a 1.4-litre turbo four-cylinder engine that puts out 138 hp and 230 Nm of torque.
Suzuki Swift Sport Katana. (Image Source: Suzuki)
On the inside, the Swift Sport Katana receives a “Katana” sport steering wheel with a central hash mark, black leather upholstery with red accents, and “Katana” embroidering on the seat bolsters.
In the Netherlands, the Suzuki Swift Sport Katana costs 28,999 Euros (Rs 22.6 lakh), a premium of 4,000 Euros (Rs 3.1 lakh) over the standard Swift Sport.
Suzuki Swift Sport Katana. (Image Source: Suzuki)
Suzuki Swift Sport Katana. (Image Source: Suzuki)
Suzuki Swift Sport Katana. (Image Source: Suzuki)
| Edited by: Anirudh SK
