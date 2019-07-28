Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

The Toyota Prius Hybrid can Now Seat Five People Thanks to Redesigned Back Seats

The transition from four to five seats has been made possible through the installation of a new back seat designed to increase passenger capacity while maintaining comfort.

AFP Relaxnews

Updated:July 28, 2019, 2:32 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
The Toyota Prius Hybrid can Now Seat Five People Thanks to Redesigned Back Seats
The Toyota Prius Plug-In Hybrid can now seat three people in the back. (Image: Toyota/AFP Relaxnews)
Loading...

Toyota Europe has announced that the new version of its Prius Plug-In Hybrid will be able to carry up to five people thanks to redesigned back seats. The transition from four to five seats has been made possible through the installation of a new back seat designed to increase passenger capacity while maintaining comfort. Also new in the interior is new cloth upholstery intended to increase visual quality.

Not much else has changed in the new model. The Toyota Prius Plug-In Hybrid still has the hybrid engine offering fuel consumption averaging 1.3 liters/100 km, the equivalent of 28 grams per kilometre of carbon dioxide emissions. In full-electric mode, the vehicle can travel up to 45 km and reach a maximum speed of 135 km/h. The car's exterior has not changed, although Toyota has added a new metallic black colour option.

As before, this model is equipped with a heat pump using exterior air and a large rooftop solar panel which produces electricity to recharge the hybrid battery. Depending on weather conditions, this solar charger can increase the vehicle's autonomy on electric power up to five kilometres a day.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram