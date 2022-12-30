The World’s Fastest Electric Car Rimac Nevera is Here: All You Need to Know

Rimac Nevera has emerged as the world’s fastest electric production car. The ultra-expensive hypercar achieved this feat when it clocked a record-breaking top speed of 412 kmph at the Automotive Testing Papenburg track in Germany, which has two 4 km straights. The two-seater hypercar was driven by Rimac’s chief test and development driver Miro Zrncevic when it set the record. Zrncevic has vouched for the Nevera in a recent press statement.

“I have driven Nevera since it first turned a wheel and to see the perfectly honed car that it is today is a really emotional moment. The most important thing I have learned during the top-speed attempt is how composed and stable the car was,” Zrncevic said in a press statement.

Interestingly, during Rimac Nevera’s record run, a representative from Guinness World Records was not on-site to certify their record. Rimac relied on a high-precision device that measures speed via GPS, Racelogic V-Box, to measure their run.

Rimac Nevera price is around $2 million and only 150 units of the hypercar will be made. The uber-cool hypercar can hit 0-100kmph in a claimed 1.95sec and its top speed will be limited to only 352 kmph for customers. Rimac Nevera has pipped the stated top speeds of other electric vehicles like the Pininfarina Battista (217mph), Aspark Owl (249mph) and modified Tesla Model S Plaid (216mph).

Rimac Nevera has futuristic design elements which include a large grille with a wide air dam, sculpted bonnet, sloping roofline, LED taillights, an active wing and swept-back LED headlights with DRLs. The EV also gets sporty lightweight forged alloy wheels.

Rimac Nevera’s beastly performance is made possible by four electric motors which generate 1,914 horsepower and 2,360 Nm of torque. Rimac claims that the hypercar has a range of 489 kilometres on one full charge.

However, Nevera’s astonishing feat doesn’t beat the top speed record for internal combustion engine cars, which is currently held by the Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+ that hit 304 mph in 2019. Companies like Koenigsegg and SSC Tuatara also make production cars that have higher top speeds than the Nevera.

