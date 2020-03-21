English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
These are the Top 10 Selling Two-Wheelers in Feb 2020, Honda Activa Leads

Honda Activa. (Photo: Anirudh Sunilkumar/News18.com)

Honda Activa. (Photo: Anirudh Sunilkumar/News18.com)

Hero MotoCorp held four out of ten spots in the list of the best-selling two-wheelers in India during February, 2020.

  News18.com
  Last Updated: March 21, 2020, 2:09 PM IST
The sales figures for the month of February 2020 are here and yet again, it is the Honda Activa that has emerged as the leader in two-wheeler sales in India. The Honda Activa clocked sales of 2.22 lakh units in February, which is 17,000 units more than the units sold during the same month last year - helping the Activa to register an increase in sales of 8.63 per cent.

If we take a look at the list of the top-selling two-wheelers in India during February 2020, then there are only two other vehicles that have registered a positive year-on-year (YoY) growth. This would include the Suzuki Access 125 which registered a growth of 3.81 per cent and the Royal Enfield Classic 350 which registered a growth of 10.31 per cent (the highest in the list) after selling 41,766 units last month.

Hero MotoCorp seems to have suffered the biggest blow in the list as despite having four models in the top 10 - Splendor, HF Deluxe, Glamour and Passion motorcycles - has still seen the red last month.

Here is a complete list of the top 10 two-wheelers sold in India during February 2020.

NoTwo-Wheeler NameFebruary 2020 Unit SalesFebruary 2019 Unit SalesDifference (Year-On-Year)In Per Cent
1Honda Activa2,22,9612,05,23917,7228.63
2Hero Splendor2,15,1962,44,241-29,045-11.89
3Hero HF Deluxe1,75,9971,84,396-8,399-4.55
4Bajaj Pulsar75,66984,151-8,482-10.08
5TVS XL Super55,80275,001-19,199-25.6
6Honda CB Shine50,82586,355-35,530-41.14
7Suzuki Access 12550,10348,2651,8383.81
8Royal Enfield Classic 35041,76637,8623,90410.31
9Hero Glamour35,75246,083-10,331-22.42
10Hero Passion34,79767,374-32,577-48.35
Total9,58,86810,78,967-1,20,099-11.13

