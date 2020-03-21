These are the Top 10 Selling Two-Wheelers in Feb 2020, Honda Activa Leads

The sales figures for the month of February 2020 are here and yet again, it is the Honda Activa that has emerged as the leader in two-wheeler sales in India. The Honda Activa clocked sales of 2.22 lakh units in February, which is 17,000 units more than the units sold during the same month last year - helping the Activa to register an increase in sales of 8.63 per cent.

If we take a look at the list of the top-selling two-wheelers in India during February 2020, then there are only two other vehicles that have registered a positive year-on-year (YoY) growth. This would include the Suzuki Access 125 which registered a growth of 3.81 per cent and the Royal Enfield Classic 350 which registered a growth of 10.31 per cent (the highest in the list) after selling 41,766 units last month.

Hero MotoCorp seems to have suffered the biggest blow in the list as despite having four models in the top 10 - Splendor, HF Deluxe, Glamour and Passion motorcycles - has still seen the red last month.

Here is a complete list of the top 10 two-wheelers sold in India during February 2020.

No Two-Wheeler Name February 2020 Unit Sales February 2019 Unit Sales Difference (Year-On-Year) In Per Cent 1 Honda Activa 2,22,961 2,05,239 17,722 8.63 2 Hero Splendor 2,15,196 2,44,241 -29,045 -11.89 3 Hero HF Deluxe 1,75,997 1,84,396 -8,399 -4.55 4 Bajaj Pulsar 75,669 84,151 -8,482 -10.08 5 TVS XL Super 55,802 75,001 -19,199 -25.6 6 Honda CB Shine 50,825 86,355 -35,530 -41.14 7 Suzuki Access 125 50,103 48,265 1,838 3.81 8 Royal Enfield Classic 350 41,766 37,862 3,904 10.31 9 Hero Glamour 35,752 46,083 -10,331 -22.42 10 Hero Passion 34,797 67,374 -32,577 -48.35 – Total 9,58,868 10,78,967 -1,20,099 -11.13

