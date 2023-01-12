Hyundai is one of the most popular automobile companies in India and well known for offering numerous variants in some of its cars and SUVs. It carters to multiple segments starting from hatchbacks to sedans and also SUVs. The South Korean automaker, has now decided, to discontinue some variants of the i20, Verna and Creta in the Indian market.

Also Read: Hyundai Creta Facelift Could Launch by Mid 2023 in India - Price, Design, Features and More

Hyundai India has chosen to phase out a total of 11 trims of its cars in India. The axing of so many variants is due to the Real Driving Emissions (RDE) coming into effect soon. In addition, customer preferences has also played a significant role in this.

Automakers are already battling to strike a balance between rising input costs and pricing increases in light of the impending RDE regulations. Discontinuing models or variants that are less popular in this case will assist in pushing production costs by simplifying the manufacturing process.

Starting with the smallest model, the Hyundai i20 lineup will be reduced by four varians in all. Only the 1.0L turbocharged petrol i20 Sports model with a manual transmission will be made available in limited numbers. Other diesel-powered models, including the Asta (O) MT, Magna MT, and Sports MT, have been eliminated.

The Hyundai Verna, on the other hand, would see major axing of variants as the sedan is anticipated to lose a total of five. Given that the Hyundai Creta is the company’s best-selling vehicle, the South Korean manufacturer is a little more judicious while discontinuing its grades. Only two variants of the Creta SUV have officially been withdrawn by Hyundai.

When it comes to diesel powertrains, obtaining RDE compliance is expensive and time-consuming. This will lead to the discontinuation of smaller vehicles or those where there is a lower demand for diesel versions.

Moving on to the EV leg of Hyundai, in anticipation of the upcoming Creta EV, there has reportedly been a lot of activity at Hyundai’s Chennai production site. Hyundai will construct the Creta EV on a modified version of its existing ICE platform in an effort to expand its electric lineup in the Indian market. It will mark the beginning of the E-GMP platform’s full localization, which will support all upcoming Hyundai electric vehicles.

Read all the Latest Auto News here