1-min read

Thief Trying to Steal a Tesla Nabbed After Electric Car Runs Out of Power

Tesla’s best-selling Model 3 dominated the electric-auto market in the US in the first half of this year, according to new date from EV-Volumes.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 10, 2019, 5:51 PM IST
Tesla Model 3. (Photo: Reuters)
A car thief in the United States was caught after she ran out of luck— or battery, precisely. Kathy Sain was pursued by cops after she stole an electric Tesla from a shopping centre parking lot in Payson, Arizona, said Police Chief Ron Tischer.

The thief evaded spike strips but the stolen car came to a halt after it ran out of power, The Payson Roundup reported. There is a Tesla charging station in the shopping centre, but it is unclear if the vehicle was being charged when it was nicked by Sain.

“Spike strips were ineffective (but the) vehicle ran out of electricity on East Highway 260,” Tischer was quoted as saying. “The suspect refused to exit the car and troopers and deputies were forced to break a window to get the suspect out.”

Sain was arrested on several charges including theft, fleeing pursuing law enforcement vehicles, criminal damage, and aggravated driving under the influence.

The electric vehicle sales analysis firm reported that out of the nearly 150,000 plug-in electric vehicles delivered in the US, 57% were Tesla vehicles when considering plug-in hybrids (PHEVs), and 78% when considering battery electric vehicles (BEVs) only.

Overall, the electronic vehicle market increased by 23 per cent compared to the first half of 2018, with 72% of all plug-in sales being pure battery-electric.

| Edited by: Anirudh SK
