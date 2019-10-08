Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 » Auto
1-min read

Third-Generation Isuzu D-Max to Debut on October 11, India Launch Likely Next Year

The new generation will come with a more upmarket cabin that comes with silver accents and a modern instrument cluster.

News18.com

Updated:October 8, 2019, 2:56 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Third-Generation Isuzu D-Max to Debut on October 11, India Launch Likely Next Year
Isuzu D-Max Teaser. (Image source: YouTube/Isuzu)

Since its last facelift back in 2011, the second-generation has been the sole pick-up truck in the passenger vehicle segment in India. And after 8 years the car will enter the third generation in the next couple of days. Isuzu will launch the new India-bound D-Max on October 11 and ahead of the same, the company released a teaser of the car.

With a bit of correction and mirroring, reports citing the same has revealed how the car will look in the flesh. First up, is the larger main grille which sits between a pair of new headlights that are more aggressive and sporty. While not much can be inferred from the teaser, it could be noticed that the new generation will come with a more upmarket cabin that comes with silver accents and a modern instrument cluster.

In India, it was not long ago that the D-Max got a new 1.9-litre diesel engine that develops 150 PS of maximum power and 350 Nm of peak torque. Compared to the older 2.5-litre diesel unit, the new one outputs 16ps higher. We are, however, dark on details about any mechanical changes that will make its way into the India-spec model.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Anirudh SK
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram