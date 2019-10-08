Third-Generation Isuzu D-Max to Debut on October 11, India Launch Likely Next Year

Since its last facelift back in 2011, the second-generation has been the sole pick-up truck in the passenger vehicle segment in India. And after 8 years the car will enter the third generation in the next couple of days. Isuzu will launch the new India-bound D-Max on October 11 and ahead of the same, the company released a teaser of the car.

With a bit of correction and mirroring, reports citing the same has revealed how the car will look in the flesh. First up, is the larger main grille which sits between a pair of new headlights that are more aggressive and sporty. While not much can be inferred from the teaser, it could be noticed that the new generation will come with a more upmarket cabin that comes with silver accents and a modern instrument cluster.

In India, it was not long ago that the D-Max got a new 1.9-litre diesel engine that develops 150 PS of maximum power and 350 Nm of peak torque. Compared to the older 2.5-litre diesel unit, the new one outputs 16ps higher. We are, however, dark on details about any mechanical changes that will make its way into the India-spec model.

