Third Generation Suzuki Hayabusa Superbike Rendered, Gets Sleeker GSX Inspired Looks
It is expected that Suzuki will bring the new third gen model by 2022 end and will make it even more powerful to compete against the Kawasaki ZX-14R.
New Suzuki Hayabusa rendered. (Image Credit: Young Machine)
Suzuki Hayabusa has long been a posterboy of superbikes across the world for decades now. However, Suzuki had earlier confirmed long-running rumours about the Hayabusa being discontinued. The Japanese motorcycle manufacturer announced that it will stop production of its ultimate sportsbike and take it off European markets by the end of the year.
Now a Japanese magazine Young Machine has rendered a possible future version of the superbike, inspired from the Suzuki’s other sportsbike – the GSX 1000 R. The magazine has also released leaked patents of the new model that gains weight-saving measures to enhance the power-to-weight ratio.
As per the rendering, the motorcycle will feature sharper styling, an updated headlight, revised bodywork, new exhaust design among other changes. It is expected that Suzuki will bring the new third gen model by 2022 end and will make it even more powerful to compete against the Kawasaki ZX-14R.
2019 Suzuki Hayabusa. (Image: Suzuki Motorcycles)
The Hayabusa was discontinued in the wake of the implementation of Euro IV norms. Since the motorcycle never received the Euro-IV upgrade and with manufacturers getting a grace period of two years to sell the remaining units by December 31, 2018, the superbike was discontinued.
However, the motorcycle is available for one more year in the U.S and continues to sell in India too. In fact, Suzuki just launched the 2019 Hayabusa in India at Rs 13.74 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). Suzuki Hayabusa is powered with 1,340 cc four stroke fuel injected liquid-cooled DOHC engine.
Commenting on the launch of 2019 Suzuki Hayabusa, Satoshi Uchida, Managing Director, SMIPL said, “For 20 years, Suzuki Hayabusa has been one of the most loved sportsbike among the enthusiasts
for almost two decades and has received an excellent response in India. It is our constant endeavour to offer great products, and we are pleased to launch the 2019 edition of Hayabusa in two new colour schemes appealing to a larger fan base and enthusiasts in India.
| Edited by: Arjit Garg
