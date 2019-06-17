Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

This 1:12 Scaled Model of Royal Enfield Classic 500 Deserves to be a Part of Your Collection

The 1:12 scaled model of Royal Enfield Classic is priced at Rs 1,200 the model and is 17.5 cm long, 6.5 cm wide and 10.5 cm in height.

News18.com

Updated:June 17, 2019, 8:02 AM IST
This 1:12 Scaled Model of Royal Enfield Classic 500 Deserves to be a Part of Your Collection
The 1:12 Royal Enfield Classic 500 Scaled model. (Image source: Teambhp.com)
Decorative die cast models of iconic cars on a petrolhead’s showcase is not a surprise. The mere idea of loving these machines doesn’t stop on only life-sized functional ones. Hence, if you are an ideal diecast collector, this 1:12 scaled model of the Royal Enfield Classic 500 deserves to be a part of your collection.

Priced at Rs 1,200 the model is 17.5 cm long, 6.5 cm wide and is 10.5 cm in height. It tips the scale at 250 gm and is made of die-cast metal and plastic parts. A few notable features come in the form of steerable handlebars, rear view mirrors, working rear suspension and side stand.

In the real world, a real Royal Enfield Classic is one of the most sought-after monikers speaking of the Indian market. At Rs 2.01 lakh (ex-showroom) you can get a 499-cc air-cooled engine that churns 27.2hp and 41.3 Nm of torque.

| Edited by: Anirudh SK
