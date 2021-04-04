This 35-Year-Old Restored Maruti 800 Looks Nothing Less Than Stunning After Modification

Maruti 800 has undoubtedly been a timeless classic. In India, the car has been the bestseller for years and has been synonymous to a small family hatchback. One of the many reasons that it stayed in high demand from 1983 to 2014 was because of its new age design back then. Interestingly, despite so many car options available today, many people have still chosen to keep their good old Maruti 800.

Pictures of a skillfully and aesthetically modified 35-year-old Maruti 800 have been doing the rounds on the internet. The images have been shared by an Instagrammer named Jagan Mathew. From the snaps he has shared, one can see that the entire car has been newly painted in Nardo Grey. All the panels of the car which were originally in silver or grey colour have been painted in black. Further, on the front, the car has got a customised grille with multiple horizontal slats. The square headlamps too have been replaced with round shaped headlamps. On a closer look, one can also spot that the front bumper has also been changed for the better. It is adding to the swanky element of the four wheeler.

The car has also got some impressive changes on its side profile. It looks a lot more broader than the usual. This is because of the custom-made metal fender flares. According to a report in Cartoq , the classic vehicle has been equipped with 13 inch gloss black rims with silver finished hub caps. To add to the looks, the modifier has ensured that the rims are wrapped around 175/50/13 Maxxis Rubber.

One of the most noticeable changes in the car is the custom-made Decat Exhaust system. The only demerit of this system is that it is comparatively louder than the original exhaust system of Maruti 800. In terms of back profile, not a lot has been changed, except the bumper which looks like it has been slightly revised.

