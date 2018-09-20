80-Year Old Restored Royal Enfield KX 1140 Has the Company's Biggest Engine Ever - Video

Royal Enfield manufactures some of the biggest capacity motorcycles of India, with the maximum cylinder volume of 500 cc. The nearest rival Bajaj offers Dominar with a 400 cc engine. Royal Enfield is also ready with their biggest ever motorcycle duo yet – the Continental 650 GT Twins with a 650cc engine, again the biggest for an Indian manufacturer. However, not many know that Royal Enfield used to sell an 1140 cc motorcycle back in 1938!A video has surfaced online showcasing a perfectly restored 1938 Royal Enfield with a 1140 cc engine. Called as the Royal Enfield KX 1140, this motorcycle could very well be the most powerful motorcycle to be sold 80 years ago! Royal Enfield used to sell the motorcycle with a tagline - “The last word in luxury motorcycles!”The KX was powered by an 1140cc twin-cylinder engine mated to a four-speed gearbox. A gear handle was attached to the tank that enabled the users to shift gears on demand. There was also a sidecar attached to the frame as an option and offered a very comfortable ride. The bike had a top speed of 130 kmph without the sidecar and offered a mileage of 27 kmpl.The motorcycle had a Lucas 6 volt Magdyno lighting and has a magnificent black enamel finish with gold lining. It also had the detachable and interchangeable wheels. The KX was one of the 18 different motorcycles that Royal Enfield sold back in 1938.Royal Enfield was not manufactured in India at that point of time and was a U.K. based brand until Eicher Group from India bought it. The KX is among the rarest surviving Royal Enfield motorcycles today and a well-restored motorcycle like this could fetch no less than Rs 50 Lakh in an auction today. Just so you know, this video is not from India.