This Aftermarket Matte-Finished PU Paint Makes Mahindra Thar 'Scratchproof', Check Here

Mahindra’s Thar has been a long-discussed topic among automotive markets and news circuits for the last couple of months. The company launched its most awaited iteration of the Thar couple of months ago and has exceeded expectations as the buyer’s response has been overwhelming. Its demand had surged so much that Mahindra had to issue a statement on increasing its production, as the Thar is currently sold out till May 2021.

There has been a new rise in the aftermarket accessories for the new Thar, as they have started to arrive in the market. There have been sightings of a couple of modified models too. Among one such modified offering, a brand new 2020 Mahindra Thar sporting a unique PU bullet liner paint job is doing rounds online.

According to a CarToq report, a recent video shared by vlogger Vinay Kapoor on the popular video sharing site shows the new Thar getting a PU bullet liner paint job. The YouTube video shared on his channel shows the unique paint treatment giving the SUV an entirely new look than other cars. The new PU coating leaves a matte finish on the vehicle, which closely resembles a paint work or wrap.

Watch the video here:

The new PU bullet liner treatment may look like a usual paint work, but it is touted as much more than that. It basically is a chemical spray on the vehicle, however, its USP is that it saves the vehicle’s body from scratches and dents. Kapoor’s video also shows a small clip which explains how strong this new matte treatment in reality is. It shows a person hitting the bonnet of the vehicle with a hammer multiple times and voila, there are neither dents on the body, nor the paint chips away.

Kapoor claims that the PU coat bullet liner is more durable than any regular paint and its warranty depends on the thickness of the coat it gets while sprayed upon. He also claims that his unique treatment will last for at least four to five years. In the video, he also explained about its maintenance is quite low when compared to regular paint as it doesn’t need a wax or polish on the surface at regular intervals.

He also mentioned that its cost is quite less than regular paint work and it can be made available in different shades. Maintenance wise, it can be cleaned using a water jet spray as every panel of the car was removed and individually painted to give it an even finish. However, in the video, the Mahindra Thar with the matte PU paint looks like an armoured car and definitely added to the SUV’s looks.

The new Mahindra Thar is available in AX and LX trims. The LX version comes with a company fitted hardtop and is available in petrol and diesel engine options. There is a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol unit that generates 150 Bhp and 320 Nm of torque, while the 2.2-litre turbo diesel unit generates 130 Bhp and 320 Nm of torque. Both the engines are offered with manual and automatic gearbox options along with a 4x4 transfer case.