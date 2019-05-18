English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
This Bajaj Dominar Transformed Into a Suzuki Hayabusa Looks Seamless
The total cost for the modified Dominar sits somewhere between Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 3 lakh.
The total cost for the modified Dominar sits somewhere between Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 3 lakh.
Loading...
It is no news that the Indian motoring landscape loves customization. The number of nominal street bikes that have been modified to look like litre-class iterations is beyond countable. While a lot of them might not fit the bill, we might have found an example that gets the job done just right.
YouTube vlogger Mack Rider who owns a Bajaj Dominar has successfully transformed his bike into a fully functioning Suzuki Hayabusa. The Dominar enjoys a spot of good sales and popularity in the sport cruiser segment of the Indian market. In a detailed transformation vide, Mack Rider has explained the procedure that was followed for the same.
At the outset, except for the tires, frame and the engine, the bike was completely opened down to bits. The body, as said in the video, has been developed in the house while the swingarm is extended and customized to fit the bigger 190mm tires as well as to give the bike the same measurements as the original Hayabusa.
Mack suggests that the rear wheel alone costs about Rs 15,500. The front wheel has also been switched for a new 130mm unit. This is then wholly put together and bolted in. Post this, other body parts such as the handlebar, replica, and instrument cluster, side mirrors, which has been scaled have been put together. After all the fine tuning, the bike is finally given a similar paint scheme as the original Hayabusa.
The total cost for the modified Dominar sits somewhere between Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 3 lakh.
YouTube vlogger Mack Rider who owns a Bajaj Dominar has successfully transformed his bike into a fully functioning Suzuki Hayabusa. The Dominar enjoys a spot of good sales and popularity in the sport cruiser segment of the Indian market. In a detailed transformation vide, Mack Rider has explained the procedure that was followed for the same.
At the outset, except for the tires, frame and the engine, the bike was completely opened down to bits. The body, as said in the video, has been developed in the house while the swingarm is extended and customized to fit the bigger 190mm tires as well as to give the bike the same measurements as the original Hayabusa.
Mack suggests that the rear wheel alone costs about Rs 15,500. The front wheel has also been switched for a new 130mm unit. This is then wholly put together and bolted in. Post this, other body parts such as the handlebar, replica, and instrument cluster, side mirrors, which has been scaled have been put together. After all the fine tuning, the bike is finally given a similar paint scheme as the original Hayabusa.
The total cost for the modified Dominar sits somewhere between Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 3 lakh.
| Edited by: Anirudh SK
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Is This a Jump Too Far?
-
Wednesday 08 May , 2019
Hero Xpulse 200, XPulse 200T First Ride Review
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Samsung Galaxy M30 Review: Xiaomi And Realme Better Watch Out
-
Tuesday 07 May , 2019
Hero Xtreme 200S First Ride Review
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
Samsung Galaxy A70 Review: Well Grounded Offering Made For Media Lovers
OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Is This a Jump Too Far?
Wednesday 08 May , 2019 Hero Xpulse 200, XPulse 200T First Ride Review
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Samsung Galaxy M30 Review: Xiaomi And Realme Better Watch Out
Tuesday 07 May , 2019 Hero Xtreme 200S First Ride Review
Monday 13 May , 2019 Samsung Galaxy A70 Review: Well Grounded Offering Made For Media Lovers
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Hyundai Venue Prices Reportedly Leaked Ahead of Launch, Top-Rung Petrol Variant to Cost Rs 10.65 Lakh
- IIT Professor Reveals the 'Rocket Science' Behind Jasprit Bumrah's Bowling Excellence
- Kangana Ranaut Looks Straight Out of a Fairy-Tale in Micheal Cinco Gown at Cannes 2019
- Virat Kohli in Kotkapura? Yuvraj Singh Trolls Skipper on Instagram
- PUBG Mobile Season 7 Top 5 Updates: New Weapon, Rare Skins, Royale Pass And More
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results