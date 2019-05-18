Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Anirudh SK | News18.com

Updated:May 18, 2019, 6:17 PM IST
This Bajaj Dominar Transformed Into a Suzuki Hayabusa Looks Seamless
The total cost for the modified Dominar sits somewhere between Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 3 lakh.
It is no news that the Indian motoring landscape loves customization. The number of nominal street bikes that have been modified to look like litre-class iterations is beyond countable. While a lot of them might not fit the bill, we might have found an example that gets the job done just right.

YouTube vlogger Mack Rider who owns a Bajaj Dominar has successfully transformed his bike into a fully functioning Suzuki Hayabusa. The Dominar enjoys a spot of good sales and popularity in the sport cruiser segment of the Indian market. In a detailed transformation vide, Mack Rider has explained the procedure that was followed for the same.



At the outset, except for the tires, frame and the engine, the bike was completely opened down to bits. The body, as said in the video, has been developed in the house while the swingarm is extended and customized to fit the bigger 190mm tires as well as to give the bike the same measurements as the original Hayabusa.

Mack suggests that the rear wheel alone costs about Rs 15,500. The front wheel has also been switched for a new 130mm unit. This is then wholly put together and bolted in. Post this, other body parts such as the handlebar, replica, and instrument cluster, side mirrors, which has been scaled have been put together. After all the fine tuning, the bike is finally given a similar paint scheme as the original Hayabusa.

The total cost for the modified Dominar sits somewhere between Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 3 lakh.
| Edited by: Anirudh SK
