This Bajaj Pulsar 180 Modified to Look Like Ducati Scrambler Looks Legit

Not often does your project bike assume shape of what you had in mind. In one of these rather rare instances, here is a Bajaj Pulsar 180 that has been beautifully modified into a Ducati Scrambler. Yes, you heard right. A Ducati Scrambler.

Except for the engine and the chassis, you would be surprised to know that pretty much all the components are sourced from various manufacturers or are custom-made. The motor, for instance, has been bored out to displace 220cc and an oil cooler has been added. In addition to this, the chassis has also been modified to fit the bill. The modification was done by an enthusiast Emraan Shaikh at Rs 92,000.

The suspension, swingarm, alloys and engine belly pan and the side-mounted exhaust are derived from the KTM Duke 390 along with the disc brakes and the front fender. The motorcycle sports a round LED headlight with DRLs and an off-set speedometer. The deceiving engine is covered by a fake mounts that replicates the original one

The original bajaj Pulsar 180 churns out a modest 17bhp and 14 Nm of torque from its 178-cc air-cooled engine. However, since the motor has been tweaked, the new figures are unknown.