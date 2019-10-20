Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

This Bajaj Pulsar 180 Modified to Look Like Suzuki Hayabusa is Eerily Convincing

All things considered, this complete visual overhaul will not cost you more than a fraction of what you might pay for the original Hayabusa.

News18.com

Updated:October 20, 2019, 1:47 PM IST
This Bajaj Pulsar 180 Modified to Look Like Suzuki Hayabusa is Eerily Convincing
Bajaj Pulsar 180 modified into Suzuki Hayabusa. (Image source: YouTube/Vampvideo)

Quantifying India’s affection for the Suzuki GSX 1300 R or popularly known as the Hayabusa will indubitably take you to your wit’s end. But not everyone who fancies it has the buck to get one. Hence, what’s the nearest run-around? Modification, of course.

A fleeting glimpse at the motorcycle above will let anyone believe that it’s a Hayabusa. But it is only when you take a closer look that you realise something out of place. Well, the reason being that it’s a Pulsar 180 in the bone. While the rather narrow tyres on the bike might be an easy giveaway, from the body kit to the lighting everything is perfectly fixated in the right place in the right way.

As mentioned in the video wild previous model could not replicate the exact sound not of the Hayabusa the new one has been modified in a way to do so. However, the new note might not be as convincing as the original throaty 4-cylinder engine.

While there are no significant mechanical changes, the modification house has made the bike look eerily similar to the Hayabusa with the handlebar and instrument cluster inspired from the actual motorcycle.

But what impresses us the most, apart from the similarities, is the price at which the entire modification job was done. In one glance, one might not believe the body kit on this bike, which is the old one, will cost just rupees 90,000. However, the company is also selling a new body kit for rupees 1,60,000.

All things considered, this complete visual overhaul will not cost you more than a fraction of what you might pay for the original Hayabusa. Thankfully the modification house has kept changes simple and believable.

| Edited by: Anirudh SK
