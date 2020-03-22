This BMW HP4 Race Superbike Worth Rs 85 Lakh Can Be Yours for Just Rs 5 Lakh, But There's a Catch

The BMW HP4 is one of the most celebrated superbikes in the world. It is the same bloodline as the S1000RR but with the performance quotient increased by a thousand notches. In its stock form you can get your hands on one if you have Rs 86.70 lakh tucked under your mattress, but not the one you see above.

The one above can be yours in just under Rs 5 lakh and we understand that brings a lot of questions to your mind. Well, to clear it out allow us to break it to you that underpinning that HP4 is a Yamaha R15 V2.

A ruse carried out well, this R15 V2 was brought to its current avatar by Vietnam-based modification house, Leat Motors. Starting with the front, the motorcycle ditches its stock front fascia for an aerodynamic fairing from the original superbike complemented by the golden forks that makes the tweak eerily convincing.



The tall seat-height of the R15 has helped the motorcycle to carry out a more convincing ensemble which is further accentuated with the faux carbon fibre parts. The motorcycle gets frame sliders on both sides that protects the fragile fairing.

While a fleeting glimpse might not fail you to believe otherwise, there are a few elements that might give it away. For instance, the biggest of them are the tyres that are still stock to prevent engine overkill. There is also a pillion seat and a well-padded one for that matter that is otherwise absent on the HP4.

At its heart, the motorcycle is still powered by the same 149-cc engine that delivers 17hp. The braking apparatus remains the same except for the addition of Brembo master cylinder. Also, the exhaust is a new unit that suits the intended purpose.