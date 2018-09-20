This BMW Motorcycle Can Ride Itself, Could be the Future of Motorcycling - Watch Video

BMW Motorrad's first autonomous motorbike was presented at the BMW Motorrad Techday 2018. A BMW R 1200 GS made its first rounds in front of assembled journalists, as if by magic, at the BMW Group testing ground in Miramas, southern France. Developed by graduate engineer Stefan Hans and his team, the vehicle independently drives off, accelerates, circles a winding test track and independently slows down to a stop.The company is quick to point out, though, that it is by no means aiming for a completely independent motorbike. Rather, the underlying technology should serve as a platform for the development of future systems and functions to make motorcycling even safer, more comfortable and increase the riding pleasure. The aim of the prototype is to gather additional knowledge with regards driving dynamics in order to detect dangerous situations early on and thus support the driver with appropriate safety systems while turning at intersections or when braking suddenly, for example.BMW Motorrad has also presented more technology projects. Luminous motorcycle headlights from cornering lights to laser headlights were highlights as well as a motorcycle frame manufactured completely using a 3D printing process, including a rear swinging arm. As with the development of its autonomous motorcycles, BMW Motorrad here too has utilized synergies with BMW automobiles - this manufacturing process has already made its way into series production for various vehicles. The advantage of 3D printing lies in the complete freedom of designing components that could not be produced in other ways.BMW Motorrad has given us a hint as to how the rapid pace of digitization will change the future of motorcycling. Above all, the Vehicle to Vehicle (V2V) communication between vehicles is in the foreground further enhancing safety and comfort for the motorcyclist through digital networking.