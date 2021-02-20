This Brabus-Style Modified Mahindra Bolero SUV Looks Like It Means Business

The Bolero badge has been one of the most successful ones for Mahindra since its inception. The cart has gained immense popularity in rural areas where demand dictates a vehicle to be rugged with adequate load carrying capacity. Being developed with such a purpose, the Bolero is one of the toughest utility vehicles out there. Hence, modifying it to be a full-time off-roader is not the worst of ideas. However, the one that you see above is quite different. The aforementioned Bolero as one can see takes major inspiration from Brabus, a renowned German customisation house. The photos of the car was posted by Bimbra 4X4 on Facebook.

Beginning at the front, the most notable change is the new grille and tweaked front bumper. The stock unit was replaced for a more sturdy looking off-road bumper. The whole car has been painted again with a matte grey finish. The paint job itself has changed the overall look of Bolero. It now looks a lot more rugged and butch.

At the sides, the main change comes in the form of a new set of black steel rims and chunky tyres. Slight tweaks have been done to the side fender and a turn indicator is also installed on it. From the looks of it, the car now has more ground clearance. There is a new footboard and apart from that no major changes can be seen here.

Similar to the front, even the rear gets an off-road bumper. The spare wheel is still mounted on the tailgate and is of the same size as the one it runs on. Along with the exteriors, interiors of this Bolero were also modified. The cabin gets tan or brown upholstery. There is tan or brown coloured material wrapped around the whole dashboard. They have mounted an aftermarket touchscreen on the dashboard to give it a floating type screen look. As there is a touchscreen system installed, the speaker set up on this MUV has also been updated.

Elements including the door pads, steering wheel are also wrapped in same colour material. It gets all 4 power windows and the front seats get individual armrests. The car has been converted into a 5-seater which means the second-row passenger now gets more legroom. It looks like no modifications were made to the engine of the Bolero. Overall, this modified Bolero with subtle exterior changes does look good and the work done looks neat too.