This Bulletproof Range Rover Limo Modified by Klassen is a Perfect SUV for State Heads

The world has known Klassen to be a company that converts Mercedes-Benz Maybach vehicles into more opulent state cars. However, a lot of you might be unaware of the fact that Klassen’s work on cars are not limited to badges at Stuttgart. Among its catalogue are brands like Lexus, Bentley, Rolls-Royce, and the car that we have here today – a Ranger Rover Autobiography turned into a stately secure limo.

As one can agree from the picture above, the job done is rather splendid. After Klassen’s work on the car, the new Range Rover now stretches 6,215mm in length. While wheelbase length has been elongated to 4,136mm. On the inside, the buyer can choose between the different configuration of four seats. If that is not something you are looking for, the car is also available with just two seats with the rest of the space for you ‘legroom’.

But apart from that, what makes this car special is the VR8 armour that it carries which can withstand upto 7.62mm calibre bullets from a distance of 10 metres. Like the body, even the tyres of the car are bullet-proof that guarantee up to 80km after taking a hit.

And why do we say that State Heads like Presidents and Prime Ministers deserve this opulent stretched modified limo? Since security and comfort is of utmost importance for state heads, this Range Rover makes a perfect case.

