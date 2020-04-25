This China-Made Robot 'CARL' Will Charge Your EV Wherever You are, Whatever You are Doing

Adequate charging infrastructure and long charging hours are amongst the few reasons that plague the image of an electric vehicle. Ideally, the long charging time of electric vehicles makes it ideal to be done when you are doing something else – working, eating and so on. But not everyone has the luxury to get a wall box at home or in the parking of one’s office. Hence, we call CARL.

China-based car company Aiways has created CARL with an aim to resolve this very issue in the most efficient way possible. CARL is a smart invention that will charge your car for you. Wherever it is, whatever you are doing, CARL will find you. And charge your car.

The charging robot, if you may, can be summoned using an app. It can store 30kWh or 60kWh of juice, and charge your car up to 80 per cent in under an hour. And if that doesn’t impress you, CARL also uses GPS to find the location, charges the car and returns back to the station without any human interaction. Aiways has been granted seven European and Chinese patents for CARL, and all we could hope was to see something of this kind going mainstream, as soon as possible.

