This Chinese Replica of Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R is Called the Finja 500 and it Begs Attention

Chinese automaker Xinshiji has launched the Finja 500 motorcycle in its home country and when you look at it, the bike appears to be a complete rip-off of Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R. The Ninja 'inspiration' behind this bike is evident even from the name and the 'photocopy' similarities in the looks just reassure the fact.

You don’t even need to scrutinize the bike's look to realize that the designers have blatantly copied the looks of Kawasaki’s successful superbike. Even the paint job and decals have a similar look to the signature design of Team Green. With all said, Xinshiji Finja 500 has an eye-catching design, featuring a muscular fuel tank, a stepped-up seat, an upswept exhaust, a raised windscreen, mirror-mounted turn indicators, and a parking light housed in the ram air vent.

As per Rushlane, Finja packs a digital instrument console, an LED headlight, and a sleek taillamp. The bike rides on designer blacked-out wheels. For braking, the bike gets a disc brake on both wheels, however, it's still not known if it has ABS.

While the looks will surely remind you of Kawasaki Ninja, Finja does not really have the power anywhere close to its 'inspiration'. The bike gets a smaller 500cc, parallel-twin engine that has a modest power output of 49.3 bhp.

In comparison, the 2020 Ninja ZX is powered by a powerful 9cc, liquid-cooled engine that can produce 200hp at 13,500 rpm. Ninja 10 R which is one of the fastest superbikes has a top speed of 300Km/hr. In terms of pickup, the Ninja can clock 0-100 in just 3 seconds.

Meanwhile, the one thing that could surely be an attractive point for buyers is the price of Finja. At price equivalent to Rs 1.46 lakh, the bike is one of the cheapest middleweight sports bikes. For buyers, who are out there to get the looks of a superbike without spending big cash, Finja could be a good option. Xinshiji Finja won’t be making its way to the Indian market as the automaker does not have any presence here.

