Swanky Blue Sports Coupe Spotted in Mumbai is Actually a Rare Hyundai Tiburon RD2

Hyundai, a brand renowned for manufacturing entry-level hatchbacks, premium sedans and family cars in India, has also crafted some of the best sports cars in the world. A few decades back, India was known to be an entry-level car market as people couldn't afford premium sedans or sports cars, but that didn’t stop some sportscar fans from importing the offerings of their choice by shelling huge amounts.

In a similar show of unprecedented love for sports cars, a rare Tiburon RD2 which was manufactured as a sports car by Hyundai was spotted in Mumbai recently. The images of the swanky blue car were uploaded on an Instagram page by the name Car Crazy India.

The car should come as an import as it was never launched in India. The RD2 in the car’s name implies the second generation of the Tiburon. The car’s second-generation model was unveiled in the year 1991 and was available in the global market till the year 2001. The model was sold by different names in different countries. For instance, it was launched by the name Hyundai Coupe in Europe and the Middle East, while its official name was Tuscani in South Korea and Indonesia.

The Tiburon comes as a two-door coupe with seating for four passengers. The rear seats though are not comfortable for adults to sit but can be leveraged for keeping ample of your luggage. In the front, the car sports two circular headlamps along with indicators for a turn at the sides. The bumper of the car also features two fog lamps.

The car blessed with a simple yet elegant design sports two doors being a coupe and the 5-spoke wheels with a grey finish complements the sportiness. The car was launched in two petrol engine variants with one sporting a 1.6-litre motor, while the other packed in a powerful 2.0-litre engine. Both the variants came with either a 4-speed automatic transmission or a 5-speed manual gear stick. The top speed of the automatic variant stood at 198 km/h doing 0 to 100 in 10.7 seconds while the manual variant clocked a speed of 201 km/h accomplishing the 0-100 km/h mark in 8.6 seconds.

